Soderblom will start at home Tuesday versus the Capitals, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Soderblom is set to start for the fifth time in the last six games. The 25-year-old netminder has gone 2-2-0 with 12 goals allowed over his last four appearances. The Capitals are playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing 3-1 in Dallas on Monday.