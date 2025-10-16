Soderblom will guard the road goal versus the Blues on Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Soderblom will get his second start in the Blackhawks' first five games. He lost his season debut, allowing four goals on 33 shots in an overtime defeat at the hands of the Bruins. Soderblom will need to put together good performances when he starts, or Spencer Knight will end up with a hefty workload in 2025-26.