Soderblom agreed to a two-year, $1.925 million contract extension with Chicago on Wednesday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Soderblom, who has completed his entry-level deal, had a 3.45 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 15 contests with the Blackhawks in 2022-23. He also posted a 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 33 AHL outings with Rockford. The 23-year-old might compete for the backup spot during Chicago's training camp.