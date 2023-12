Soderblom is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom has struggled this season with a 2-9-1 record, 3.66 GAA and .882 save percentage in 13 contests. Things haven't gotten any better for him lately -- he's 0-3-1 over his last four outings while stopping just 99 of 113 shots (.876 save percentage). Seattle ranks 29th offensively this year with 2.57 goals per game.