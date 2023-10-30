Soderblom is expected to tend the road twine against Arizona on Monday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom will be looking to bounce back from allowing five goals on 24 shots in his last outing against the Golden Knights. Veteran Petr Mrazek figures to continue to see the majority of the starts for the Blackhawks, but there should still be plenty of opportunities for the youngster Soderblom to get some work.