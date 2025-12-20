Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Slated to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Soderblom has allowed at least three goals in each of his past four games. He's struggled this campaign with a 3-6-1 record, 3.84 GAA and .876 save percentage in 10 outings this year. Ottawa ranks 13th in goals per game with 3.09.
