Soderblom is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Thursday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

The Ducks rank 30th offensively with 2.46 goals per game, so they're typically a favorable assignment for goaltenders. That said, Soderblom is having a very rough campaign, posting a 4-19-1 record, 4.02 GAA and .876 save percentage in 26 contests, so it's difficult to see him as a good fantasy option, even in a situation like this. Soderblom has also struggled recently, stopping just 42 of 50 shots (.840 save percentage) over his past two outings.