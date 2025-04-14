Soderblom is expected to defend the road net against Montreal on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom is coming off a 31-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston, and he stopped 38 shots in a 4-2 victory over Montreal on Jan. 3. He has a 9-18-7 record with a 3.19 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. Montreal sits 17th in the league with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25.