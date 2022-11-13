Soderblom stopped 39 of 41 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

It was an ugly start for Soderblom, as he gave up a Troy Terry goal 19 seconds in. Adam Henrique scored midway through the first period, but a two-goal effort from Jarred Tinordi and a Filip Roos tally gave the Blackhawks the win. Soderblom did his part admirably to earn his second win of the season. He's now at 2-2-1 with 12 goals allowed through five outings. With Petr Mrazek healthy again, Soderblom's likely to fill in as the backup until Alex Stalock (concussion) can return.