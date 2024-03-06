Soderblom stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

The Blackhawks scored four times on the power play to support Soderblom, who earned his first win since Nov. 24. He had allowed at least three goals in each of his last six outings. The 24-year-old goalie is up to 3-18-1 with a 3.88 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 24 contests overall. The win might help with his confidence, and he should get another chance to start soon since the Blackhawks visit the Capitals on Saturday and host the Coyotes on Sunday.