Soderblom will start Sunday's road game against the Islanders, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom made five saves on six shots in relief in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers after Petr Mrazek left the game with a groin injury. The former has a 2-5-2 record this season with a 3.23 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 10 appearances. Soderblom should see an increase in playing time with Mrazek projected to miss at least a week.