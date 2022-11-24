Soderblom will guard the home crease against Montreal on Friday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Soderblom is 2-4-1 with a 3-19 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season. The Blackhawks are last in the Central Division with only 15 points in 19 games. They will face the Canadiens, who are 10-9-1, scoring 3.10 goals per game.
