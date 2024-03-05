Soderblom will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Coyotes, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek played in Monday's 5-0 loss to Colorado. The 24-year-old Soderblom has a 2-18-1 record this season with a 3.97 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Coyotes sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.92 goals per contest.
