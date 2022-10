Soderblom will be in the road crease against Buffalo on Saturday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Soderblom was recalled seven days ago, after Petr Mrazek was injured. Mrazek has yet to return, and with the Blackhawks playing back-to-back games this weekend, Soderblom will get his first start of the season. Buffalo is off to a 4-3-0 start, scoring 25 goals in seven games.