Soderblom will defend the road net against the Wild on Monday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom has stopped 76 of 82 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 5-7-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Minnesota is tied for 19th in the league with 2.91 goals per game in 2024-25.