Soderblom will defend the road net against the Wild on Monday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Soderblom has stopped 76 of 82 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 5-7-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. Minnesota is tied for 19th in the league with 2.91 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Extends winning streak•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Second straight win•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Bounces back in rematch•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tending twine Sunday•