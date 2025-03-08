Soderblom will defend the road net against the Predators on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Spencer Knight played in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah. The 25-year-old Soderblom has posted a record of 8-15-6 with a 3.05 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Nashville sits 29th in the league with 2.63 goals per game in 2024-25.