Soderblom will patrol the road crease versus the Flyers on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom hasn't played in over a week, and he wasn't great in his last appearance, surrendering four goals on just 25 shots en route to a 4-0 loss to Anaheim on March 21. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Philadelphia team that's 19-15-3 at home this year.