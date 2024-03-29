Soderblom will patrol the road crease versus the Flyers on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom hasn't played in over a week, and he wasn't great in his last appearance, surrendering four goals on just 25 shots en route to a 4-0 loss to Anaheim on March 21. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Philadelphia team that's 19-15-3 at home this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Falls to Anaheim•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Chased in first period•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tending twine Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Wins second straight•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Starting Sunday•