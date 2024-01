Soderblom will be between the pipes Wednesday on the road against Seattle, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Soderblom will look to get back in the win column after losing his last 10 contests. The 24-year-old hasn't had much help from the offense this year as the Blackhawks rank bottom five in about every offensive category. The second-year netminder will try to break his lengthy losing streak in a road matchup with a slumping Seattle team that's lost four consecutive games.