Soderblom will defend the road net against the Blues on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek played in Friday's 6-2 win over Nashville. The 25-year-old Soderblom has a 7-12-4 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. St. Louis is tied for 27th in the league with 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25.