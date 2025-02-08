Soderblom will defend the road net against the Blues on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek played in Friday's 6-2 win over Nashville. The 25-year-old Soderblom has a 7-12-4 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. St. Louis is tied for 27th in the league with 2.65 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Loses in overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: In goal Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Comes up short in Carolina•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Between pipes against Canes•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Big-time performance in third frame•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Slated to start Tuesday•