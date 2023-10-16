Soderblom will defend the road goal against Toronto on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom made 30 saves on 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Wednesday during his season debut. In 19 career appearances with the Blackhawks, the 24-year-old netminder has posted a 2-13-2 record with a 3.60 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Toronto's offense is tied for first in the league with 6.0 goals per game through two contests this campaign.
