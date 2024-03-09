Soderblom will guard the road net Saturday against the Capitals, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago. reports.

It'll be the second straight start for Soderblom, who earned his first win since Nov. 24 on Tuesday versus the Coyotes. Overall, Soderblom is 3-18-1 with an .879 save percentage and 3.88 GAA this year. He'll face a Washington team that's scored five or more goals in five of their last eight outings.