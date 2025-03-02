Soderblom will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Unsurprisingly, Soderblom will get the start Saturday after Petr Mrazek's disastrous first-period in Vegas on Thursday. Soderblom was okay in relief in that contest, stopping 16 of 18 shots, but he ended up with the loss after the Blackhawks covered Mrazek's damage. Soderblom was winless in February, going 0-3-2 with an .895 save percentage and 17 goals allowed over five appearances.