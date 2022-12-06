Soderblom will patrol the road crease during Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom played pretty well in his last appearance Sunday against the Islanders, turning aside 37 of 40 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal five-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a red-hot New Jersey team that's 9-3-1 at home this year.