Soderblom will patrol the road crease during Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom played pretty well in his last appearance Sunday against the Islanders, turning aside 37 of 40 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal five-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a red-hot New Jersey team that's 9-3-1 at home this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: No help in shutout loss•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Starting against Islanders•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Makes five saves in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Gives up five goals in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Set to start against Oilers•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Falls to Habs in shootout•