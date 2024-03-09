Soderblom will not get the road start Saturday in Washington, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago, but he will start at home versus Arizona on Sunday.

It was reported earlier that Soderblom was in the starter's crease Saturday, and therefore was slated to get his second straight start. Instead, Petr Mrazek will get the call in Washington. Soderblom is 3-18-1 with a 3.88 GAA and an .879 save percentage. He will face the Coyotes for the second time in five days Sunday. Soderblom was sensational Tuesday, stopping 37 shots in a 5-2 victory over Arizona.