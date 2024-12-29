Share Video

Soderblom will get the home start Sunday against the Stars, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

It'll be the third straight game Soderblom's appeared in for Chicago -- the 25-year-old netminder stopped 22 of 24 shots in relief of Petr Mrazek against Buffalo on Friday. Overall, Soderblom is 5-8-1 with a strong .911 save percentage and 2.62 GAA this season.

