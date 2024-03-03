Soderblom allowed four goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Soderblom is 0-12-1 over his last 14 appearances, with his last win coming Nov. 24 versus the Maple Leafs. The 24-year-old goalie struggled in Saturday's battle between last-place teams -- the matchups don't get much better than that. Soderblom is at 2-18-1 with a 3.97 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 23 outings this season. Petr Mrazek will handle the bulk of the goaltending duties for the Blackhawks, and Soderblom should likely be avoided in virtually all fantasy formats. Soderblom could play again soon with the Blackhawks set for a road back-to-back with stops in Colorado on Monday and Arizona on Tuesday.