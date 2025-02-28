Soderblom stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief of Petr Mrazek in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Blackhawks' comeback effort fell short, but it they got it close enough to stick Soderblom with the loss despite his passable performance. He's lost six straight appearances (0-4-2), allowing a total of 20 goals in that span. The 25-year-old netminder is down to 7-15-5 with a 3.02 GAA and an .906 save percentage through 28 appearances. There are no safe fantasy options in goal behind a defense this leaky, but fantasy managers in a pinch should consider Soderblom's performance the lesser of two evils compared to Mrazek's rough play of late. The Blackhawks wrap up their road trip in Anaheim on Saturday.