Soderblom turned aside 35 shots in regulation and overtime and eight of 10 shootout attempts in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

After a wild third period that saw five goals scored between the two teams, Soderblom kicked out five St. Louis shots in OT and was brilliant during the shootout before finally getting beaten by Radek Faksa for the winner in the 10th round. Soderblom has had some rotten luck, and some poor efforts from his defense, to begin 2025. The 25-year-old netminder is 2-3-4 since the beginning of January, facing at least 34 shots in eight of those outings while posting a 3.40 GAA despite a .906 save percentage.