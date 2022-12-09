Soderblom will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus Winnipeg, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Soderblom wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 3-0 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal six-game losing streak in a tough matchup with a surging Jets team that's won three straight contests, racking up 15 goals over that span.