Soderblom will patrol the home crease Friday versus LA, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Soderblom has won his last two starts, both versus the Coyotes. He has struggled most of the season as the Blackhawks have been at or near the bottom of the standings throughout the year. He is 4-18-1 with a 3.88 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. Soderblom will face the Kings, who are averaging 33.0 shots, 12th in the NHL.