Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tending twine in Anaheim
By RotoWire Staff
Soderblom will patrol the road blue paint Sunday against the Ducks, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
This will be Soderblom's first start since Nov. 28, as he's struggled during his last two outings, surrendering a total of 13 goals on 60 shots (.783 save percentage) in losses to Nashville and Buffalo. The Swedish netminder is 3-4-1 with a 3.54 GAA and and .879 save percentage across eight appearances in 2025-26. The Ducks are 3-2-0 in their last five games, a stretch in which they've netted 14 goals.
