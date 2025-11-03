Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom will defend the road net against Seattle on Monday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Soderblom stopped 19 of 21 shots, with the third goal being an empty-netter, in a 3-1 loss to the Kings on Oct. 26 during his last outing. He has a 1-1-1 record this season while allowing nine goals on 80 shots. Seattle sits 24th in the league with 2.73 goals per game this campaign.
