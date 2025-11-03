default-cbs-image
Soderblom will defend the road net against Seattle on Monday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom stopped 19 of 21 shots, with the third goal being an empty-netter, in a 3-1 loss to the Kings on Oct. 26 during his last outing. He has a 1-1-1 record this season while allowing nine goals on 80 shots. Seattle sits 24th in the league with 2.73 goals per game this campaign.

