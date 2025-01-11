Soderblom will patrol the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom surrendered six goals on 34 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. He has a 6-10-1 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. Edmonton sits eighth in the league with 3.29 goals per game in 2024-25.