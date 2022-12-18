Soderblom patrol the home crease Sunday against the Rangers, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom hasn't posted a victory since Nov. 12, which was a 39-save performance against Anaheim. He has a 2-9-2 record this season with a 3.17 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Rangers rank 17th in the league this year with 3.16 goals per game. New York is also riding a six-game win streak going into Sunday's matchup with Chicago.