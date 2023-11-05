Soderblom will get the starting nod at home against the Devils on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has lost his last two starts by giving up a combined 12 goals on just 46 shots. This comes after he stopped 65 of 68 shots in his first two outings of the year. He's now 1-3-0 with an .868 save percentage. Soderblom will have a tough matchup against the Devils, who are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game.