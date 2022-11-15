Soderblom will patrol the home net Wednesday against St. Louis, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Soderblom is coming off a 39-save performance in last Saturday's 3-2 win over Anaheim. He has a 2-2-1 record this season with a 2.60 GAA and a .931 save percentage through five appearances.
