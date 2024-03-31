Soderblom stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Soderblom was excellent Saturday, holding Philadelphia to a lone Tyson Foerster goal in the second period en route to the 5-1 victory. The 24-year-old Soderblom had been struggling before Saturday's contest, dropping two straight starts while allowing eight goals on 39 shots. He improves to 5-20-1 with an .880 save percentage and a 3.90 GAA while backing up Petr Mrazek this season.