Soderblom allowed six goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

While the Canucks didn't have much of an offense, they were able to capitalize on plenty of chances. Soderblom can hardly afford to have a bad outing -- Spencer Knight had started the previous two games and looks to be solidifying himself as the No. 1 netminder. This was Soderblom's ninth loss in 10 appearances (1-5-4), and he's down to 8-16-7 with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. The Blackhawks are back in action at home Tuesday versus the Kraken, but it's possible Soderblom will have to wait until next weekend's back-to-back to get in the crease again.