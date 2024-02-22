Soderblom stopped 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

The 24-year-old netminder remains mired in a winless streak, going 0-11-1 over his last 13 outings with a 4.12 GAA and .868 save percentage, but that stretch of futility has largely been a team effort -- Chicago hasn't scored more than two goals in any of his starts since before Christmas. Soderblom is firmly behind Petr Mrazek in the pecking order between the pipes, and that doesn't seem likely to change any time soon.