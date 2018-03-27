Blackhawks' Blake Hillman: Inks entry-level deal
Hillman secured a two-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Tuesday.
Hillman will join up with the Blackhawks immediately, which will burn the first year of his deal. In his final season with the University of Denver, the 22-year-old notched three goals, nine assists and 52 PIM. The defenseman will likely begin the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, but figures to be on the short list for call-ups throughout the year.
