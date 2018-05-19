Blackhawks' Blake Hillman: Makes NHL debut in 2017-18
Hillman skated in four games during 2017-18, scoring one goal and recording five hits and eight blocked shots.
After finishing his career with University of Denver, Hillman wasted no time getting accustomed to NHL play, and was able to line up for each of Chicago's last four games. With playoffs out of the picture, Hillman was given an extended look averaging 18:01 of ice time, and although he logged a minus-one rating he was still able to secure his first career NHL goal -- which came shorthanded nonetheless. The 22-year-old could have a shot of making the roster out of training camp, but if he doesn't secure a consistent role on a pairing, don't be surprised if he begins his first full professional season with AHL Rockford.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...