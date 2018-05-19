Blackhawks' Blake Hillman: Makes NHL debut in 2017-18

Hillman skated in four games during 2017-18, scoring one goal and recording five hits and eight blocked shots.

After finishing his career with University of Denver, Hillman wasted no time getting accustomed to NHL play, and was able to line up for each of Chicago's last four games. With playoffs out of the picture, Hillman was given an extended look averaging 18:01 of ice time, and although he logged a minus-one rating he was still able to secure his first career NHL goal -- which came shorthanded nonetheless. The 22-year-old could have a shot of making the roster out of training camp, but if he doesn't secure a consistent role on a pairing, don't be surprised if he begins his first full professional season with AHL Rockford.