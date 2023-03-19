Katchouk posted an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Katchouk's offense has come alive lately with two goals and four assists over his last five contests. He helped out on Jujhar Khaira's first-period tally Saturday. Katchouk is up to 12 points, 42 shots on net, 74 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 45 outings overall. The recent burst of offense should at least help to keep him in the lineup, even if it's just in a fourth-line role.