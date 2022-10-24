Katchouk (ankle) was a full participant in Monday's practice and could be available to play soon, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Coach Luke Richardson said that Katchouk needs a few more practices before getting cleared to return. Still, it sounds like the 24-year-old forward could make his season debut within a week or so.
