Katchouk scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Katchouk snapped a 14-game point drought with his first goal since Jan. 26. The 24-year-old winger has seven points through 41 contests this season, matching his total from 59 appearances in 2021-22. He's added 31 shots on net, 65 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-6 rating while working primarily in a bottom-six role this year.
