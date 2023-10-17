Katchouk notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Katchouk helped out on a MacKenzie Entwistle tally in the first period. The Blackhawks have rotated their depth forwards a fair amount so far, but Katchouk has played in all four games. His assist was his first point this season, and he's added two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in a fourth-line role.