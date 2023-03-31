Katchouk found the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Katchouk scored midway through the third period to narrow the Blues' lead to 4-3, but Chicago wasn't able to close the gap any further. The 24-year-old snapped a seven-game goal-scoring drought, though he did record three assists in that span. Overall in 2022-23, Katchouk has five markers and 14 points in 51 appearances.