Katchouk earned an assist in Thursday's 4-1 defeat to the Rangers.
This was Katchouk's first point since Nov. 28 against the Kraken, a stretch of 11 games during which he was a healthy scratch six times. With injuries pilling up at forward, Katachouk should continue to see minutes in a bottom-six role but might have to settle for a spot in the press box if the Hawks start to get healthy.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk: Back with Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk: Hits waiver wire•
-
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk: Earns helper Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk: Ends seven-game goal drought•
-
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk: Adds another helper•