Katchouk earned an assist in Thursday's 4-1 defeat to the Rangers.

This was Katchouk's first point since Nov. 28 against the Kraken, a stretch of 11 games during which he was a healthy scratch six times. With injuries pilling up at forward, Katachouk should continue to see minutes in a bottom-six role but might have to settle for a spot in the press box if the Hawks start to get healthy.