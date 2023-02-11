Katchouk recorded an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Katchouk has collected three points over his last four games after a nine-game stretch as a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old set up Seth Jones' first-period tally. Katchouk has just six points through 26 outings overall, and he's added 19 shots on net, 46 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating while logging bottom-six minutes.