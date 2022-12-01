Katchouk scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Katchouk's first goal of the season was all luck -- he was struck by a Jack Johnson shot and the puck went into the net. This was Katchouk's first point in 12 contests since he recovered from a sprained ankle suffered in the preseason. The 24-year-old is unlikely to see more than a bottom-six role even on a struggling Chicago team. He's added 27 hits, 10 shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating this year.