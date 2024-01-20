Katchouk posted a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.

Katchouk managed two shots on goal while blocking four shots in 15:43 of ice time. He also split his two faceoff opportunities. The 25-year-old Ontarian has three goals and five points across 10 games in January, his most productive month of the season. It was his first multi-point game since March 14, 2023 last season against the Bruins when he had a career-best three-point night.